Jade Cargill to reveal 5-time WWE champion attacked her alongside Naomi on SmackDown? Exploring potential angle

Jade Cargill secured a huge victory over Naomi at WrestleMania 41. However, her redemption arc may not be over yet. This week on SmackDown, The Storm could drop a bombshell, revealing that there was another superstar who was involved in her backstage attack, which took place in November last year. She could call out a five-time WWE champion on the show tonight.

Big Jade may accuse Bianca Belair of being Naomi's partner in crime. On the SmackDown after Elimination Chamber, while Cargill was storming into the ring for The Glow, she crossed paths with The EST at the ramp. The 32-year-old stood there for a second, giving a cold stare at Belair, wondering where her allegiance was.

Tensions were clearly visible between the two stars even on the go-home episode of SmackDown for WrestleMania 41. Now that she is seemingly done with Naomi, Jade Cargill could call out Bianca Belair, stating that the latter was equally responsible for the entire situation. She could accuse The EST of being the mastermind in the backstage attack.

Big Jade may further highlight that Belair did not even check in with her when she was hospitalized and was rather busy with Naomi. Well, Cargill has every right to vent her frustrations. She could therefore hold Bianca Belair responsible for everything that happened with her, challenging her to face off in the middle of the ring and answer her questions.

However, this is entirely speculation as of now. It remains to be seen whether WWE is going to continue this saga or if the creative puts Jade Cargill in a fresh storyline.

Jade Cargill to feud with Bianca Belair ahead of SummerSlam 2025?

Ever since Jade Cargill stepped foot in WWE, fans have been wanting to see her feud with Bianca Belair. Their excitement is very obvious as both women have similar in-ring skills and are known for their strength and physique. Many believed that WrestleMania 41 will this clash but it did not happen.

However, this dream match may finally happen this year at SummerSlam. It is a spectacle known for hosting dream matches and blockbuster clashes and what could be a better stage to host Jade Cargill vs Bianca Belair? Besides, this year The Biggest Party of the Summer will be held on two nights.

With both superstars on the same roster, The EST and The Storm could finally face each other at the grand event. Their stories could soon converge and they could start a fresh feud on SmackDown around August.

This will be a blockbuster match that could indeed put the women's division in the spotlight. However, this is nothing but speculation. Will Triple H head in this direction for this summer? Only time will tell.

