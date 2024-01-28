Jade Cargill to win first WWE championship with 34-year-old star by her side? Potential twist explored

At Royal Rumble 2024, Jade Cargill made her much-awaited in-ring debut. Unlike most, Cargill was able to impress fans from the get-go as she easily eliminated the strong and dominant Nia Jax. While the former AEW star was one of the final three women in the ring, she could not win the competition.

Regardless, Jade Cargill had an impressive outing, and fans are excited to witness what is next for her. While WWE could explore many angles with the former TBS Champion, pairing her up with Bianca Belair is the right thing to do. With Belair's help and guidance, Cargill could go after IYO SKY's Women's Title.

The reason why Belair would team up with Cargill can be attributed to the two women being alike. Similarities between the duo were also spotted by the commentators during the Royal Rumble match. Hence, it will be interesting to see Cargill and the 34-year-old possibly join forces.

If the Stamford-based promotion books such an angle, the creative team could further make it intriguing by making either woman betray the other at some point. While the angle is speculative, anything involving Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be a massive hit for WWE.

