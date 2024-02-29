Jade Cargill to win her first WWE championship at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential surprise

After an emphatic debut at the Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe has not seen much of Jade Cargill. The powerhouse has only been seen once or twice backstage, contemplating the idea of joining SmackDown or RAW.

Rumors were suggesting she could make her debut at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, but even those proved false. Well, perhaps the 31-year-old star will make her presence felt at WrestleMania 40, where she may even win her maiden championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

The WWE championship in question is none other than the Women's Tag Title. Currently held by The Kabuki Warriors, Cargill could find a strong and seasoned ally in Naomi, who will also be looking to make an impact at The Show of Shows. Joining forces with "The Glow" would allow her to make an impression on the WWE Universe on The Showcase of the Immortals.

In a surprising turn of events, Jade Cargill's time as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions will be brief. Soon after winning the title, the former AEW star could deceive Naomi, emphasizing that their alliance was only temporary and had achieved its goal of showcasing Cargill to the WWE Universe. Additionally, it would be a great way for her to turn her heel.

Seeing Cargill perform at The Show of Shows would be incredible. The moment would be all the more special if she were to win her first title.

Jade Cargill was left shocked by an injured Charlotte Flair

Jade Cargill recently joined WWE and displayed impressive strength during her main roster debut at the Royal Rumble PLE. However, the 31-year-old is just one of many other strong female wrestlers in the company.

Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler, and Ivy Nile are among the notable powerhouses. Another major superstar who could certainly be placed in the same category is Charlotte Flair, who is unfortunately injured.

The former Women's Champion is currently recovering from injuries to her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Despite this, she is determined to keep up with her rehabilitation and training at the gym as she makes progress towards healing. Charlotte recently posted workout videos on social media, gaining admiration from Jade Cargill.

It would be great to see Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill go head-to-head after the former returns from injury.

Do you think we could see a match between Flair and Cargill in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

