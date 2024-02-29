Jade Cargill has surprising reaction to injured WWE Superstar's "insane" workout

Jade Cargill has shared a surprising reaction to an injured WWE Superstar's impressive workout just weeks following her surgery.

The former AEW star debuted with WWE during the Fastlane 2023 Kickoff show. She finally made her in-ring debut during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and made it to the final three superstars before getting eliminated by Liv Morgan. The former TBS Champion is currently a free agent and has not signed with RAW or SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair suffered a major injury in December 2023. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her bout with Damage CTRL's Asuka and will be forced to miss this year's WrestleMania. However, she has been providing fans with regular updates during recovery and showed off an impressive workout today on social media.

Jade Cargill took to social media to respond to Charlotte Flair's post. She noted that Flair's workout was insane.

"LFG! This is insane 😍💪🏾," she wrote.

WWE RAW star praises Jade Cargill

Wrestling veteran Natalya recently shared kind words about Jade Cargill and said she was impressed that she kept training after her mother passed away.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, Natalya claimed Cargill would blow fans away when she was ready. She added that Jade continuing her training after her mother passed away impressed her.

"Jade [Cargill] is gonna blow everybody away. I think she is really passionate about this. I think she is gonna be good, I think she is gonna be really good. What really impressed me with Jade is that when she approached me about coming to train with us in the dungeon, she had just lost her mom. And I just felt like that showed... She was going probably one of the most difficult things a person could go through, but she was still showing so much passion for this and wanting to do this, and so much focus and so much drive. It really made me respect her even more," said Nattie. [From 01:10 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Jade Cargill has an incredible look and the potential to be a massive star on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see if the company has any plans for the former AEW star at WrestleMania 40.

