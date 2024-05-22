Jake Paul to get involved in Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul? Exploring potential surprise at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

At WWE King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against the reigning United States Champion Logan Paul.

With Cody Rhodes in top form, Logan may need some assistance to possibly dethrone The American Nightmare. One person who fans usually expect to see join The Maverick at ringside when he wrestles in Saudi Arabia is his brother, Jake Paul.

While many are expecting Jake to make an appearance at King and Queen of the Ring, he is gearing up for a big moment in his career. He is set to face Mike Tyson in a boxing match on July 20, 2024. Hence, The Problem Child will not be there to help his brother against Rhodes, as he will likely be training for his fight against the Hall of Famer.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Logan was asked about his brother potentially joining him in World Wrestling Entertainment and competing in a match. He replied:

"It’s tough, bro. He’s a boxer. I’m a wrestler slash boxer. I think he’s going to be focusing on boxing for a bit – but who knows? If I need some backup and a big right hand I’m going to bring in my brother!"

Since joining the company, The Maverick has faced off against top names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. The Problem Child last appeared on the company's programming at Crown Jewel 2022 when Logan challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes is ready to face Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Cody Rhodes' match against Logan Paul on Saturday will be his second televised defense of the Undisputed WWE Title. At Backlash France, he retained his gold in a stellar match against AJ Styles.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes fired shots at Logan and Jake Paul. Rhodes said both he and Mike Tyson would derail the hype train of the two polarizing brothers.

"Here’s the situation: the honeymoon with you is over, I’ve seen you do a flip, whoopdie do. After our match at King and Queen of the ring, you will find out exactly who Logan Paul is on the inside, In eight days [sic], a WWE Hall of Famer is going to knock your brother out, and in Saudi Arabia, a future WWE Hall of Famer is going to beat you."

Besides Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul, King and Queen of the Ring will feature the finals of both the men's and women's tournaments. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship is also scheduled to take place on Saturday.