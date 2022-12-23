Jake Roberts wanted to form a stable with former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer 

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently revealed that he wanted to be a part of a wrestling stable with the hardcore legends, Mick Foley and Terry Funk.

All three performers made names for themselves over the years through their maniacal tactics in the ring, from barb-wired objects, to live snakes and various weapons.

Speaking on The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts stated why he would have liked to have formed a three-man team with Funk and Foley.

"Definitely would've liked to have worked with Mick [Foley]," Roberts said. "I think our styles would've matched up pretty damn good, and I don't think anybody would've gotten in the way. I would've liked to have seen Terry Funk in there as a threesome. Make him the 'Godfather of Style' or something, I don't know. You've got Terry Funk, would've been great to be in there." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Despite never getting the chance to work together in a group, all three men's professional wrestling careers were later enshrined into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Jake Roberts on never winning the WWE Championship

The 67-year-old is arguably one of the greatest performers in pro wrestling history not to win the coveted WWE title.

Continuing to speak on The Snake Pit podcast, the Hall of Famer said there were brief moments during his career when winning a world title was possible.

"As far as what could have been? A lot of things could have been. Hell, I could have beaten Hogan for the belt. That could have happened. But it didn't." [33:39 - 33:53] (H/T Sportskeeda)

In recent years, Jake Roberts has been featured as the mouthpiece and ringside manager in All Elite Wrestling for the Murderhawk Monster, Lance Archer.

