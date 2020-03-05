Jake 'The Snake' Roberts breaks silence; thanks Former WWE Superstar for AEW opportunity

Jake has spent 20 years getting back to the top of the mountain (Pic Source: AEW)

The man, The Myth, The Legend. There is a reason why fans went crazy when WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts showed up on AEW Dynamite. He was one of the most charismatic stars of his time and a creative genius. Unfortunately, his flair and talent were sullied by his abuse of drugs and alcohol.

On Dynamite, Roberts displayed his charisma and charm as he cut a promo on Cody Rhodes that was filled with magic and a touch of reality. 20 years and the opportunity came knocking, so it's not surprising that Jake The Snake thanked the man who got him back on his feet, none other than pro wrestler-turned fitness guru Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).

1. Thanks to DDP. 2. Thanks to AEW for opportunity 3. Thanks to JAKE for not giving up on sobriety that was so hard. WOW one of the greatest moments in my life — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) March 5, 2020

DDP was the man who brought Jake Roberts from the darkness and into the light as he helped the WWE Legend stay sober all these years. Jake's struggle was documented in The Resurrection of Jake The Snake.

Read also: Randy Orton reacts to WWE Hall of Famer's debut on AEW Dynamite

In his tweet, Jake said that his appearance on Wednesday night's premier wrestling show was one of the greatest moments of his life. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Jake is back in pro wrestling and he's doing it with AEW. It's going to be interesting what he has in store for Cody, as well as all of AEW and its fans when his 'client' actually debuts in the company.