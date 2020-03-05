Randy Orton reacts to WWE Hall of Famer's debut on AEW Dynamite

Randy Orton

On tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts made his debut for the promotion. Judging by the promo that he cut on Cody Rhodes, it seems like we're going to be seeing more of Roberts in the coming weeks.

The WWE veteran confronted Cody and announced that he has a mystery client who is going to take the AEW EVP's "piece of the pie", and added that he won't spare Arn Anderson as well. Roberts went on to promise that darkness is on the horizon.

Shortly after, WWE Superstar Randy Orton posted a tweet, seemingly reacting to Roberts' appearance on Dynamite. The Viper posted a video highlighting a moment from the road to WrestleMania 21 back in 2005.

The moment in question is from March 2005, when Orton was heading into The Show of Shows with a mission to end The Undertaker's streak and targeted Roberts on the way, on an edition of Chris Jericho's Highlight Reel. Orton reversed a DDT into an RKO and left Roberts laying in the ring.

As of this moment, Roberts hasn't responded to Orton's tweet. Check back for updates in case Orton receives a response from the WWE legend.