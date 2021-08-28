"I don't think they care" - Ex-WWE Star couldn't believe WWE released Braun Strowman; discusses decline in ratings

Former WWE star James Ellsworth couldn't believe the news of Braun Strowman's release. He further discussed the decline in ratings in light of recent developments and stated that WWE might not care about the ratings.

WWE announced Braun Strowman's release from WWE on June 2, 2021. The Monster Among Men, was just recently involved in a triple threat match for the WWE Championship at the time and was one of WWE's premier athletes. The news came as a shock to many, including Ellsworth.

Speaking on It's My House Podcast, James Ellsworth revealed his reaction to Braun Strowman being released by WWE.

"They just got rid of Braun Strowman which I couldn't believe but maybe he was making so much money and they're trying to cut some money to make the company look like it's worth more to investors, I don't know," said Ellsworth. "I don't know why you wouldn't want the big stars like maybe there is some truth to that you don't want guys like John Cena who can go to movies or whatever they want to do but it's just, it's crazy man like, that's why the ratings are down, but they're not losing any money that's the thing they might not care about the ratings. I don't think they care."

Braun Strowman was James Ellsworth's first opponent in WWE. Following his match against the former Universal Champion, Ellsworth garnered some popularity online and was soon hired to work for WWE.

What is next for Braun Strowman after WWE?

Following his release, there has been a ton of speculation surrounding Braun Strowman's next destination. Many believed he would re-sign with WWE but recent information seems to suggest otherwise.

He recently teased heading to Impact Wrestling with a likely new name, Titan. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Impact Wrestling's Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore dropped an "Easter Egg" on Jade Chung's recent Twitch stream, calling Impact's upcoming pay-per-view "Braun for Glory" instead of Bound for Glory.

Damn, I’m not even a Twitch Affiliate yet and I took y’all straight to home base.https://t.co/hMn1z0aMPK



pic.twitter.com/RtGNe4WLuX — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) August 25, 2021

Bound for Glory is set to take place in October and Strowman's non-compete clause will be up by August 31. The former WWE Universal Champion could likely be on his way to Impact Wrestling.

Scott D'Amore also referenced Murphy during the same Twitch stream and it is believed he will also be another addition to the Impact Wrestling roster. What do you think is next for Braun Strowman after being released by WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meet WWE's latest Superstar- Faithy J. Click here to find out more about her.

Edited by Rohit Mishra