WWE News: James Storm comments on a potential Beer Money reunion in WWE

Former Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion James Storm recently commented on a potential Beer Money Inc reunion between him and former partner Bobby Roode in the WWE, when the former took it to his official Twitter handle and posted the following.

🤔.... That would make for some Glorious BeerMoney. And a lot of Merch MONEY 😂 https://t.co/lLAOHmTRp5 — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) June 5, 2018

Consisting of the duo of Roode and Storm, the Beer Money Inc tag team was considered as one of the most standout tag teams of all time, not just in Impact Wrestling, but all over the world.

Initially forming in the year 2008, Beer Money Inc has won the Impact World Tag Team Championships for a total of record-five times while also holding the record for the longest single reign and longest combined reigns as champions.

The group officially disbanded in 2016, when Roode left the Impact Zone and jumped ship to the WWE.

Ever since coming to the WWE in early 2016, Bobby Roode has indeed had a very solid run as a singles competitor, having won the NXT Championship on WWE’s yellow brand and having won the WWE United States Championship on one occasion, on SmackDown Live as well.

However, there is definitely no doubt to the fact that Roode is also a very good tag team wrestler as well and apparently his former partner Storm, who is currently a free agent, also seems to be more than ready for a Beer Money Inc reunion and this time quite possibly in the WWE.

In addition, Storm also noted in his tweet that The Beer Money Inc will definitely make a lot of money in terms of merch sales as well.

In the past, Cowboy James Storm did in fact compete under the WWE banner, when he made a sporadic appearance on NXT and with Roode currently struggling in terms of creative direction, this seems to be the perfect time for ‘The Glorious One’ to eventually drop his current gimmick and reunite with Storm in WWE, given the fact if Storm and the WWE come to good terms in the near future.