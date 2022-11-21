Jamie Noble: Who is the former WWE Superstar set to return to the ring for the final time?

Jamie Noble hasn't competed in a wrestling ring since 2015. His wrestling career was cut short by a severe back injury in 2009, which he sustained after being powerbombed through a table by Sheamus. This, coupled with other minor injuries, led to him announcing his retirement that year.

Thirteen years after his retirement, Noble is set to return to the ring for one last dance. Although he has worked matches here and there in the time that has passed, this will be his most high-profile in-ring appearance. The former J&J Security member will be performing at the WWE Live Holiday Tour event on December 11, at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

The real-life James Gibson has had a rather eventful career in the wrestling industry. If you are not familiar with him and his exploits, read on to find out.

Jamie Noble is a WWE producer who worked as a professional wrestler for multiple wrestling promotions. He has performed for WCW, WWE, NJPW and ROH. He is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and ROH World Champion, with the latter being his best achievement in the industry.

Jamie Noble's return to wrestling for one last time

Jamie Noble hasn't wrestled a match since he teamed up with Joey Mercury to face Seth Rollins in a 2-on-1 Handicap match in 2015. He took to Instagram to announce his return to the ring for the last time.

“It’s Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It’s been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!” [H/T Ewrestlingnews]

Noble seems thrilled to take to the ring for one last dance. We wish him all the best for December 11 and can't wait to see him in action.

