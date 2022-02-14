Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker reveals management's reaction to controversial tweet

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker has revealed WWE management's reaction after posting a controversial tweet supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ryker's tweet favoring Donald Trump amidst protests against police brutality raised many eyebrows. Jaxson faced a lot of heat on Twitter, with fellow superstars voicing their disagreement over the tweet. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man killed in police custody in America.

In a recent episode of his Wrestling For The Faith podcast, Ryker revealed that the Head of Talent Relations at that time in WWE had asked him not to tweet anything after the incident.

“They told me to lay low. [The] head of talent relations at the time, you know, I would email him weekly [and ask] what’s going on? What’s going on? He would say just lay low. Don’t tweet. They never luckily, asked me to take the tweet down or issue an apology because I would have politely said no. I really do stand firm on that. But I was just told to lay low, don’t tweet anything. - said Ryker. (h/t - WrestlingNews.co)

Here is Jaxson's initial tweet:

CwLail_Gunner @CWLail_Gunner Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More

How WWE Superstars reacted to Jaxson Ryker's tweet

The 39-year-old's tweet did not go down well with his colleagues. Many superstars such as Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Mustafa Ali criticized the former 'The Forgotten Sons' member.

You can check out the tweets below:

I am the Master. @KingRicochet twitter.com/CWLail_Gunner/… CwLail_Gunner @CWLail_Gunner Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More I get you’re a “bad guy” on tv. And I’m HOPING that’s all this is. Even then, that ain’t it. But if this is actually your true thoughts - I’ll be really sad, man. I get you’re a “bad guy” on tv. And I’m HOPING that’s all this is. Even then, that ain’t it. But if this is actually your true thoughts - I’ll be really sad, man. 😔 twitter.com/CWLail_Gunner/…

Mustafa Ali accused Ryker of not standing up for black people.

Soon after Jaxson Ryker's tweet, The Forgotten Sons were removed from WWE TV. His partnership with his teammates Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler was cut short in December 2020.

