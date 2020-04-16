Jay White offers released WWE veteran a spot in the Bullet Club

Jay White has offered a recently released WWE star to join the Bullet Club.

Will the former WWE US Champion accept Switchblade's offer?

Jay White leading the rest of the Bullet Club

WWE's decision to release multiple superstars certainly shook the entire Pro Wrestling world today, as the company came to terms with the likes of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, EC3, and Heath Slater.

However, another notable figure who was also released from his WWE contract was non-other than Fit Finlay. The former WWE United States Champion made his return to the company as a backstage producer in 2012, however, he was let-go today, as well.

But, in a recent Twitter exchange, New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Jay White offered Finlay a place in his faction, the Bullet Club, to which the latter also responded.

Jay White offers Fit Finlay a spot in the Bullet Club

In 2018, Jay White changed the landscape of New Japan Pro Wrestling when he along with veterans Gedo and Jado joined the Bullet Club and became top representatives of the faction. Shortly afterward, it was also confirmed that White would lead the Bullet Club, succeeding in the likes of Kenny Omega, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.

White, who since joining the Bullet Club also won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, has been striving in NJPW and has led the black-and-white faction with honor. So much so, that 'Switchblade' has offered Finlay a spot in the Bullet Club faction.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter and wrote that he has a spot for the former WWE US Champion in the faction and added that he will also make the latter proud, as well.

Interesting! — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

White's tweet also got a response from Finlay and he definitely seems fascinated by the offer. Fit's son Dave, who also works for NJPW, had an interesting response of his own, considering the fact that he and his tag team partner Juice Robinson have had their fair share of issues with Bullet Club's Guerillas of Destiny.

I’m bionic now! — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

The Bullet Club currently consists of veterans such as Gedo and Jado, who usually represent managerial roles in the faction. The group also has the services of another notable veteran in the form of Haku, who has previously accompanied GoD during their matches.

If Finlay indeed is to join the Bullet Club as a member, then we can surely expect him in the corner of 'Switchblade' Jay White and maybe we could possibly witness him compete in a New Japan ring, given NJPW is still pretty open to veterans competing for the promotion.

A Haku-Finlay tag team connection anyone?