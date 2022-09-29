"You gotta get this right." - JBL details hilarious warning from WWE Attitude Era writer 

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has outlined a hilarious warning he once received from a former WWE Writer.

Before his career-defining heel run as SmackDown's WWE Champion throughout 2004 and 2005, Bradshaw was part of an iconic pairing. Alongside former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ron Simmons, the two formed The Acolytes. Over the years, the team would become known as the APA, or Acolyte Protection Agency, and would be hired heavily by other WWE stars. It was in this role that the pair's love of beer caught the ire of a WWE Writer.

On the most recent edition of Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw podcast, the show played host to former WWE Writer Brian Gerwitz. During the interview, John "Bradshaw" Layfield spoke about a warning he and Ron Simmons once received from Tommy Blacha, another former WWE Writer. While filming a pre-taped segment, Blacha warned the intoxicated Acolytes to stop slurring their words.

"He told us one time 'guys you gotta get this right', I said 'why, we going live?' and he said 'nah. you're slurring your words.' Bradshaw said (17:29 - 17:35)

Gerald Brisco and Brian Gewirtz both found humor in the story, with the latter noting that he's still in contact with Tommy Blacha.

JBL recently offered to manage a current WWE Superstar

Around two weeks ago, Happy "Baron" Corbin celebrated his birthday, which prompted a Tweet from WWE.

In the post, the company asked what the Mayor of Jackpot City needed as a gift. This prompted a response from WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, who suggested that Corbin needed a manager.

This seems to imply that JBL would be open to an on-screen paring between him and Corbin. However, nothing has materialized since the initial post was made.

