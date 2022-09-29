"Completely by accident." - Brian Gewirtz on taking over from former WWE Writers 

Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz has revealed how he became a WWE Creative Team member during the fabled Attitude Era.

Gewirtz was a member of the WWE Creative Team from 1999 - 2012, performing writing duties for both RAW and SmackDown. He has written storylines for a number of WWE's biggest names, including Edge & Christian, who once accidentally landed him in Wrestles' Court. Following his departure from the WWE Creative Team, Gewirtz continued with the company as a Creative Consultant until 2015. Gewirtz's Seven Bucks Productions is also instrumental in NBC's Sitcom Young Rock.

Gewirtz appeared on the latest edition of JBL and Gerald Brisco's podcast, Stories with Bradshaw & Brisco. The pair of wrestling legends asked Gewirtz about his stint as a WWE writer, which Brain prefaced by noting that the role wasn't always one he'd had in mind. Initially studying to become a sitcom writer, Gewirtz ended up taking over from former WWE Writers Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara, completely by accident.

"Studying and yearning to be a television writer, y'know, a sitcom writer. And then a gig at MTV basically led to... A gig at MTV, and Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara leaving for WCW. Those two things combined kinda led to me getting the opportunity to come to the WWE." he said (6:05 - 6:24)

Brian Gewirtz recently released a book about his time with the WWE

Brian Gewirtz has now made the transition from writing for WWE to writing about WWE in his new book about his time as a creative team member.

Brian's book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in the WWE", is a backstage look at his 15 year stint in the McMahon-run empire. It contains stories involving some of the biggest names in wrestling.

Published by Twelve publishing, the 288-page book is one of Amazon's best-selling wrestling titles.

