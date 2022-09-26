The Rock posts shout-out to pro athelete following huge win

WWE Legend The Rock shared praise for NFL star Frankie Luvu in a recent social media post.

A man of many talents, Dwayne Johnson occasionally takes time away from his busy acting schedule to head up a Tequilla company. The Great One's take on the famous spirit is known as Termana Tequilla, a small batch of tequila that ships to various locations all over the world. Rocky has been known to send free bottles to other athletes and media figures, and even promoted it on IMPACT Wrestling during a Ken Shamrock Hall of Fame tribute.

Now, The Rock has sent a Twitter shout-out and a bottle of Termana Tequilla to the current NFL star. Frankie Luvu of the Carolina Panthers was filmed by Sports Journalist Gabe McDonald following a win. Luvu shouted out Rocky and his Tequila. This prompted a response from The Great One, who congratulated the professional football star and promised to send him a bottle.

"Appreciate you my uso and keep kickin’ ass. Congrats on the win! I’m sending @teremana - it’s on the way! I’ll have my team get in touch," he wrote.

Frank Luvu plays at the Linebacker position and signed for the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He signed a two-year contract extension with the team in 2022.

The Rock recently debuted a trailer for a huge upcoming movie

Rocky recently took to Twitter to share a trailer for his upcoming DC Comics project Black Adam.

Sharing the second trailer for the film, Rocky described the character as a "god with zero mercy", and detailed the film's release date of October 21st. Black Adam is known in the DC Comics universe as the evil equivalent of Shazam, whose own movie was brought to the big screen in 2019.

@wbpictures CorrectedLong before the world of heroes and villans, #BlackAdam ruled it all.A god with zero mercy and power born from rage.The #ManInBlack hits theaters worldwide…ONE MONTH FROM TODAY.OCTOBER 21 Corrected 👊🏾Long before the world of heroes and villans, #BlackAdam ruled it all. A god with zero mercy and power born from rage. The #ManInBlack hits theaters worldwide…ONE MONTH FROM TODAY. OCTOBER 21 🌎@SevenBucksProd @DCComics @wbpictures https://t.co/KmNPDOk3Cx

The Rock is rumored to be returning to face Bloodine leader Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood next year. However, nothing is currently confirmed by either Dwayne Johnson or WWE.

What did you think of The Rock's tweet? Have you seen the Black Adam trailer? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

