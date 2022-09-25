Roman Reigns leads WWE SmackDown to overnight ratings boost

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has helped SmackDown with a boost in its ratings.

On this week's edition of the Friday Night Show, Reigns took to the ring with his Bloodline allies. During an in-ring promo segment, with every member of the group present, Roman made Sami Zayn remove his Bloodline shirt and replaced it with an "honorary Uce" t-shirt. The Usos also defended their Unified WWE tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes.

Now, overnight ratings for the show suggest that its average viewership has risen since last week. Preliminary figures from Spoiler TV suggest that the show drew an average viewership of 2.385million viewers. This is a rise from the previous week's figure of a 2.086million. Furthermore, the key 18-49 demographic is up from 0.50 to 0.55. It is, however, worth reiterating that these are merely overnight or preliminary figures and the actual viewing figures may differ.

Also on this week's SmackDown, Women's Champion Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans, Sheamus' rematch for the Intercontinental Title was confirmed, Braun Strowman defeated Otis, and Maximum Male Models took on New Day.

What has Roman Reigns been up to in WWE?

Though he only wrestles sparodically outside of WWE's premium live events, Roman Reigns was in action recently.

In the recent WWE Saturday Night's Main Event house show in Vancouver, Canada, Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles. Though Styles put in a valiant effort, he was defeated by Reigns, with the Tribal Chief standing tall at the end.

This was Reigns' first non-televied match in over a month, and also his first title defense since defeating Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash At The Castle.

What do you think of SmackDown's overnight viewing figures? Did you enjoy the Roman Reigns segment?

