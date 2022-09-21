"A god with zero mercy." - The Rock shares new trailer for huge upcoming project

WWE Legend The Rock has taken to social media to share the latest trailer for his upcoming film, Black Adam.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Dwayne Johnson's new movie will see the former WWE Champion don the iconic lightning bolt. The character is known in DC Comics as the arch nemesis of Shazam, portrayed by Zachary Levi on the big screen in 2019. This will be The Great One's first leading endeavor in the world of comic book movies, and is likely to be an action-packed outing for him.

Now, The People's Champ has taken to social media to share a second trailer for the film, set to release on October 21st. In the caption, Rocky claims that Black Adam ruled "before" the time of superheroes. He also referred to the character as "a god with zero mercy" before tagging Warner Brothers, DC Comics, and Seven Bucks Productions.

"Long before the world of heroes and villans, #BlackAdam ruled it all. A god with zero mercy and power born from rage. The #ManInBlack hits theaters worldwide… ONE MONTH FROM TODAY. OCTOBER 21," he wrote.

A potential WWE return for The Rock was recently pitched by Triple H during an interview with Ariel Helwani. The Game spoke passionately about Rocky possibly headlining WrestleMania in his new hometown of Hollywood.

What was the fan reaction to The Rock's new trailer?

Wrestling fans and movie fans alike have taken to Twitter in response to Dwayne Johnson's post.

Some fans were angered by the prescience of footage from 2017's Justice League in the trailer.

Vishal4141🇮🇳 @4141Vishal @TheRock @SevenBucksProd @DCComics

If there are any scenes from 2017 jostice league in the movie, i will pass the movie. @wbpictures Jostice league stepenwolf🤮If there are any scenes from 2017 jostice league in the movie, i will pass the movie. @TheRock @SevenBucksProd @DCComics @wbpictures Jostice league stepenwolf🤮If there are any scenes from 2017 jostice league in the movie, i will pass the movie. https://t.co/kNTgvcIzZ4

LaLa✨ @xMelissaLaLax @TheRock @SevenBucksProd @DCComics @wbpictures I cannot support a film that considers Josstice League as Canon . It is a joke . Especially given the onset abuse nevermind the fact it’s terrible . Really disappointed. @TheRock @SevenBucksProd @DCComics @wbpictures I cannot support a film that considers Josstice League as Canon . It is a joke . Especially given the onset abuse nevermind the fact it’s terrible . Really disappointed.

JDC @JDC7979 @TheRock @SevenBucksProd @DCComics



Showing a scene of Zack Snyder's Justice League with Darkseid would have been a LOT better. @wbpictures Oh... Not a cool memory to see a Josstice League scene againShowing a scene of Zack Snyder's Justice League with Darkseid would have been a LOT better. @TheRock @SevenBucksProd @DCComics @wbpictures Oh... Not a cool memory to see a Josstice League scene again 😅Showing a scene of Zack Snyder's Justice League with Darkseid would have been a LOT better. https://t.co/Fp4UtEM1fC

One fan was less angry, simply sharing a GIF of Johnson as the Black Adam.

One angry fan even referenced WrestleMania in a tweet that claimed Rocky "had no idea" what fans want.

The Rock's last match came at WrestleMania 32, and was an impromptu affair against Erick Rowan. In the contest, Johnson scored the fastest win in WrestleMania history.

What did you think of the new Black Adam trailer? Would you like to see The Great One return at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far