Jeanie Buss' "WOW-Women of Wrestling" announces its television launch date

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
55   //    11 Oct 2018, 01:38 IST

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss at the NBA All-Star Game 2018
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss at the NBA All-Star Game 2018

Earlier today, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Mark Cuban’s AXS TV network announced today the premiere date for Buss’ emerging hit series WOW - Women Of Wrestling. The first televised edition of WOW will air on Friday, January 18, 2019. Beyond WOW, AXS TV is notably the exclusive American broadcast home for the New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the live MMA action from Legacy Fighting Alliance.

"WOW Superhero events" present all-female professional wrestling bouts with the theatrical flair of a blockbuster concert, as mixed with the hard-hitting action fans have come to expect from the popular WOW promotion. WOW has amassed a large and dedicated fan base throughout the years, on the strength of the unique personalities of the captivating warriors who put their skills on full display as they go toe-to-toe inside the squared circle. The eight-episode series airing on AXS TV will feature 35 wrestlers, including third-generation wrestling superstar (and current Impact Knockouts Champion) Tessa Blanchard, WOW World Champion Santana Garrett, returning superheroes The Beast, Stephy Slays, Jungle Grrrl, Beverly Hills Babe and WOW newcomers Faith The Lioness and Princess Aussie.

David McLane, the beloved commentator and impresario behind the iconic ’80s TV series GLOW (“Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling"), has produced an action-packed series of intriguing matches. McLane will provide insightful ringside commentary, as joined by play-by-play announcer Stephen Dickey. Wrestling royalty Shaul Guerrero will serve as the ring announcer for each event while Brigitte Valadez will be delivering the inside scoop as a backstage reporter.

“We are excited to add the series and welcome the incredible athletes and characters of WOW to our hit Friday night lineup,” said AXS TV Fights CEO Andrew Simon. “This is the perfect time to add WOW and deliver on Jeanie Buss’ vision of strong women wrestlers in the spotlight on national television.”

Added McLane: “AXS TV broke ground with its airing of New Japan Pro-Wrestling... They are doing it again with the broadcasting of WOW. AXS TV is providing fight fans an amazing hour of action... and WOW is proud to be a part of their epic lineup!” 

WOW is presently the leading women’s professional wrestling organization and is owned by Jeanie Buss -- who notably installed Magic Johnson as President of Basketball Operations for Lakers and worked with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal during their Laker runs -- in partnership with MGM Television and David McLane.


Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
