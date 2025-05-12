Jeff Cobb to betray top WWE Superstar and join forces with Bloodline member? Exploring the possibility

Jeff Cobb made his shocking WWE debut at Backlash, attacking LA Knight at the directive of Solo Sikoa to help Jacob Fatu retain his United States Championship. Cobb appeared to be the latest member of The Bloodline, but what if there's a major swerve happening?

The tension between Jacob and Solo has been building since before WrestleMania 41. The former Tribal Chief knew that he needed someone like Cobb, with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa out with injuries.

However, The Samoan Werewolf was not informed by Solo regarding his plans at Backlash. He walked past him and Cobb after successfully defending his United States Title. Jacob and Cobb even stared at each other, which opens up the possibility of a major swerve.

What if Jacob Fatu knew Jeff Cobb was coming? It could be a ploy to find out why Solo Sikoa is making decisions on his own rather than consulting his cousin. With the Tongans likely aligning themselves with Sikoa, Fatu and Cobb make more sense as a team or even part of their own trio with someone like Hikuleo, Lance Anoa'i, Bronson Reed and Zilla Fatu.

Cobb and Fatu also have history before their time in WWE. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa doesn't have any connection with Mr. Athletic whatsoever.

Update on when WWE signed Jeff Cobb

Jeff Cobb made his name at New Japan Pro-Wrestling, announcing back in April that he will be leaving the promotion. Cobb wrestled his final match on April 19, losing to Hiroshi Tanahashi. He then teased his retirement on social media.

Rumors began to swirl that the former Olympian had signed with WWE and was already part of the internal roster back in March. Fightful Select reported that Cobb has been with the company for "months," though it's unclear when he officially signed the contract or if he was allowed to have one final match at NJPW.

It will be interesting to see if Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Jeff Cobb are on the same page this coming Friday on SmackDown.

