Jeff Hardy WWE News/Rumor Round-up- Release, Team Xtreme Reunion, Rehab Refusal 

This week's WWE news has been dominated by Jeff Hardy. The former WWE Champion didn't appear on this week's episode of SmackDown after he was reportedly released by the company earlier in the week.

Hardy's week didn't get off to a great start when it was reported that he was sent home from WWE's recent tour after looking sluggish during a tag team match.

Hardy has had a fair share of issues over the years, but the former World Champion has also reportedly refused rehab, which is why the company was forced to release the popular star.

The following article looks at all of the recent news stories and rumors surrounding Jeff Hardy over the past week and wraps up everything related to the now-former WWE Superstar.

#5. Jeff Hardy appeared to be sluggish at recent WWE event

Jeff Hardy was part of WWE's recent tour which saw him perform in a six-man tag team match alongside Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods as they took on The Bloodline.

The former WWE Champion was tagged into the match and appeared to be moving sluggishly before falling to the mat and not getting back up until he was tagged out. After being tagged out of the match, Hardy left the arena through the crowd and was later sent home from the tour.

For the remaining matches, Hardy was replaced by Rey Mysterio after being sent home on December 4th.

A recent update on this story from WrestlingNews.co appears to have a very different story since a source noted that Hardy wasn't moving any differently.

"I saw him before that match and there was nothing out of the usual going on with him. Jeff deals with back and knee issues but I don’t think he drank anything or took any pills before that show. As far as I know, he’s been doing great since the DUI arrest from a couple years back. I know people are wondering why he would be allowed to go out there if he was f*cked up but he looked fine before the match.”

It's unclear if Hardy was actually impaired as part of the tag team match, but the former star was definitely sent home by the company following the show.

