WWE legend feels John Cena does not get enough credit for his commitment to the company 

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently praised John Cena for the longevity of his career in the company. He also stated that the 16-time world champion deserves more credit for his efforts over the years.

Cena is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He has headlined countless WrestleManias and is a multi-time world champion. The Cenation Leader is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Despite all these accolades, Jarrett stated on his podcast, My World With Jeff Jarrett, that the veteran should get more praise for his contributions to the promotion.

"You kind of look at his career, the longevity. It's special, it's really special, how long he did it and did it full-time and did it on top and the physical toll he took on his body day in and day out. He's a gym rat it paid off, I can't say completely injury-free but man, what a workhorse, what a revenue generator, he's really a unique talent. And I know he gets a lot of credit, I get that, but I still don't think he gets enough." (From 0:00 to 0:41)

The 45-year-old is currently enjoying a successful career in Hollywood and has made sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based company.

John Cena is set to make his WWE return

After going to war with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship last summer, fans have not seen the 16-time world champion in under a year.

However, as confirmed recently by WWE, John Cena is set to appear on Monday Night RAW on June 27th to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut for the company.

June 27th will see WWE honor the career of one of its finest performers. Fans must stay tuned to find out if The Champ's appearance leads to an on-screen storyline.

