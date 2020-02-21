Jerry Lawler reveals the big difference between RAW under Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon

Jerry 'The King' Lawler is back as a commentator on Monday Night RAW, having been working in WWE for decades now. The Hall of Famer was on The Steve Austin Show and he spoke about a lot of interesting things.

One thing that caught everyone's attention was the difference between Monday Night RAW under Paul Heyman compared to what it was under Vince McMahon. The King revealed that the WWE Superstars now have more freedom in their promos and are not restricted.

He did make it clear that the characters are not changed as they are predetermined by the writers and the creative team. However, the Superstars are now allowed to showcase their personalities.

“Now that Paul Heyman is sort of in charge of RAW, it’s so much not the characters that are being predetermined by the writers or creative. They’re giving the guys a chance to be themselves just like [Austin was] back when [Austin] became ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. Nobody was telling you, ‘oh, this is how it [has] got to be.’ [Austin was himself] and [he] was given that opportunity and [Austin] took it.”

Vince McMahon, meanwhile, has reportedly taken a step back in order to concentrate on XFL.