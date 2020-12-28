Jerry Lawler shares an interesting announce table story in honor of Luke Harper

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has taken to Twitter to share a very interesting story regarding the late Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper. The wrestling world has sent out heartwarming tributes for the former WWE Superstar, who unfortunately passed away at the age of 41.

Lawler himself recalled the respectful mannerisms of Luke Harper. The Hall of Famer also wrote in a tweet how the former Wyatt Family member would destroy the announce table, but without actually disturbing any of Lawler's belongings.

Luke Harper respected Jerry Lawler's belongings

A few years ago, The Wyatt Family was at the peak of their game in WWE. The original trio of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan ran roughshod through the entire roster. Jerry Lawler himself got to witness the trio's carnage from the announce table during his days as a commentator.

In a story shared in honor of Luke Harper, The King remembered how respectful the former WWE Intercontinental Champion always was.

Despite destroying the announce table on multiple occasions, Harper made sure that he never touched Lawler's phone, his notes, and also made sure to keep Lawler's monitor intact. The former WWE Superstar would also give Lawler a wink.

Here is the story shared by Jerry Lawler:

The thing I remember about Luke was how respectful he was. On several occasions he destroyed our announce table but when he was done, my phone was untouched, my notes and run sheets undisturbed and my monitor intact. Then he would look back and give me a wink! RIP Luke pic.twitter.com/OONHG3w0dN — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) December 27, 2020

During his time with WWE, Luke Harper established himself as an absolute fan-favorite. When he was a part of The Wyatt Family, members of the WWE Universe wanted the former Intercontinental Champion to have a go as a singles wrestler. WWE eventually awarded the man with a singles run with the Intercontinental title.

Since signing with AEW earlier this year, Luke Harper, who made his return to the scene as Brodie Lee, would be revealed as The Exalted One. As he led The Dark Order in his new promotion, Lee would go on to win the TNT Championship. In what would be his last ever match, the leader of The Dark Order would put on an instant classic in a rematch against Cody Rhodes.

The demise of the talented Brodie Lee definitely sent shockwaves through the pro-wrestling world.