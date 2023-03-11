Jey Uso breaks silence over betraying Sami Zayn; interrupted by Roman Reigns' rival

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Usos were confronted by Roman Reigns' rival Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, ending the show in a brawl.

The American Nightmare is set to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 this April. The two stars met face-to-face for the first time last week since becoming rivals.

On RAW this past Monday night, Sami Zayn collided with Jimmy Uso in a singles match. After the bout, he was attacked by The Usos and Solo Sikoa, until Cody came out to make the save.

On SmackDown this week, Jey Uso explained why he double crossed Sami. He stated that he didn't want to do it, but didn't have a choice. He added that Jimmy is his brother, and he has to look out for him. After they mentioned Cody Rhodes' name, the latter made his presence known.

The American Nightmare informed them that if they want to talk about him, they should do so in his face. He finished off by saying that the fans don't want to see them talk, they'd rather see them fight. Sami Zayn then attacked The Usos from behind, and Cody joined in the fight as well. All four stars began brawling all over ringside, and they even went out in the crowd.

The show ended with Cody Rhodes and Sami standing in the ring together.

