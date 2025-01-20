Jey Uso to confirm he is going to SmackDown; major fight with top star? 3 things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW tonight

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso has been riding a massive wave of success and is one of the most over superstars on the roster right now. Earlier this month, Main Event Uso captured a big triumph over Drew McIntyre at RAW’s debut on Netflix; he is now going to clash with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 on NBC.

The highly-anticipated bout between Jey Uso and Gunther is scheduled to place ahead of the first major Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble 2025, at the second edition of SNME since its recent return.

This will be the go-home episode RAW before Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, and Main Event Uso and The Ring General are expected to have their final segment to build the anticipation for their bout. In this article, we look at three things Jey can do on Monday Night RAW tonight.

#1. Jey Uso could announce a new stipulation to his title match against Gunther

Jey Uso could open tonight’s edition of WWE RAW and could promise fans that he will be going into the battle against Gunther to become World Heavyweight Champion for the first time in his illustrious run in the promotion. He has been an underdog all his life, but he proved them all wrong every time he stepped into the ring.

To raise the stakes even higher, Jey Uso could request Adam Pearce add a stipulation to their match: “Loser leaves RAW.” The loser of the match would not only have to leave empty-handed but would also have to exit the red brand. Adding this stipulation could make this bout even more interesting.

#2. Jey Uso could send a warning to top Bloodline members for a fight on SmackDown

Despite losing to OG Bloodline, Solo Sikoa’s heel stable’s business has been far from over with the members of the OG Bloodline, as Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga have been after Jimmy Uso ever since who is left alone on SmackDown.

Last week, on the blue brand, Jimmy Uso was attacked by Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga while he was having a singles match against Carmelo Hayes.

Jey could address The New Bloodline's attack on his brother in his absence and warn them that after capturing the World title, he will come to SmackDown to avenge the attack on his twin.

#3. Main Event Jey Uso and Gunther could get into a heated brawl

The Yeet Master and Gunther will be having a final face-off before their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 this weekend. The Ring General and Uso could get into an intense brawl, raising the stakes for their upcoming bout.

Gunther is one of the top heels and is best known for disrespecting his opponents. By doing so, he could disrespect Uso, leading to an unsanctioned brawl between the two superstars.

