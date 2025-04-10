Jey Uso desperately needs to lose to Gunther and here's why

Jey Uso is set to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship. He won the Royal Rumble match to earn the title bout.

The last few times that Jey has faced Gunther, he has lost every time, and the odds seem to be stacked against him. While the star has been very popular during shows, with his "Yeet" getting over and his entrance seeing the entire arena dancing, his Royal Rumble win was not a popular decision. Most fans turned against him as they felt that there had been better choices and different matches to make.

They disliked him facing Gunther even more. The star has been battling immense pressure going into his match, as this could be the make-it-or-break-it moment for the star's main event-level push. However, while this seems like a must-win match for the star, he needs to lose.

Any WWE fan who has followed the company over the last few decades will know that fans can be the ones who decide how a star's run goes. With so many people against Jey Uso, if he wins the title, it will appear that WWE is pushing him down the throats of fans. This is something that the company has been guilty of in the past when Roman Reigns was face. These wins were not well-received and almost ruined the star's career. However, Jey Uso has the chance to turn this in his favor.

Much like how Cody Rhodes losing against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 made him finish his story by beating Reigns the next year all the sweeter, the same may be true of Uso. The fans were completely behind Rhodes the second time around, and with Jey following a similar route, it could end up pushing him to the stratosphere.

Jey Uso has even more pressure on him because of Gunther

Not only does Jey Uso have the usual pressure of every superstar heading into a title match, but he has the added pressure of being the one who has to avenge his brother.

He was restrained to the rope and forced to watch as Gunther destroyed his brother in front of him. The star was left helpless, watching him getting hospitalized.

Losing now would add to his character's story and his need to win in the future. Every star who has lost in such a position, such as John Cena and Cody Rhodes, has returned stronger. Fans will have to wait and see if that happens here as well.

