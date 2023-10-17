Jey Uso to ditch Cody Rhodes and win his first-ever singles title on WWE RAW? Exploring possible twist

The partnership between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso has garnered significant attention and captivated fans recently. Main Event Jey has experienced substantial changes following his detachment from The Bloodline.

He quit SmackDown and expressed his intention to depart from the entire promotion. However, he returned shortly after and aligned himself with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW, where they became tag team champions, although only briefly as they were dethroned by Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

After losing the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on WWE RAW this week, it is plausible to consider the potential scenario wherein Jey might think about breaking ties with Cody Rhodes and directing his focus towards winning a singles championship and possibly going after the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Although Jey and Cody may choose to pursue different paths, it is important to note that they both have unresolved issues with The Bloodline. This came to the forefront on Monday once again, as the meddling of Jimmy Uso played a pivotal role in their loss of the tag titles to The Judgment Day.

Jimmy and Jey harbor unresolved issues after Jey's departure from The Bloodline. Jimmy assisting Finn Balor and Damian Priest to achieve victory may be attributed to a command coming from the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Last week on SmackDown, Reigns stated that he did not want Cody and Jey to appear on his show.

Jey Uso would likely stick with Cody and go after The Bloodline and The Judgment Day, with this program culminating at Survivor Series 2023. After that, Jey and Cody may split up, with Cody going after Roman Reigns and Jey going after The Ring General, Gunther.

Jey Uso could go after Gunther

We may be nearing the time for Gunther to drop his title, and Jey Uso would be the ideal candidate to do so. The Ring General has spent well over a year as champion, surpassing the Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time.

It would certainly draw a lot of eyeballs if Jey and Gunther entered a program following the Survivor Series 2023 PLE. The Ring General's ability to overcome all the odds would be a formidable challenge for Jey.

The match would be held on a major stage, such as the Royal Rumble, where it could be witnessed by a large audience.

If Jey dethrones Gunther, it would be the end of a historic run, initiating Jey's noteworthy stint as the Intercontinental Champion and Gunther could move on to pursue the World Title.

