Jey Uso to ditch OG Bloodline member in favour of CM Punk? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso may be presented with a difficult decision very soon. On this week's episode of RAW, he barely managed to keep his World Heavyweight Championship, thanks to the intervention of CM Punk. With that in mind, The Main Event could ditch an OG Bloodline member and longtime friend and work alongside The Second City Saint.

This could very well be the case, as the OG Bloodline member in question is Sami Zayn. The Underdog from the Underground was the first to come out and help Jey Uso, but it wasn't enough. When all seemed lost, CM Punk came out and saved the day by forcing a disqualification.

Given the chaos that ensued towards the end, it feels as though a tag team match will be booked very soon. The match could see Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker take on Jey Uso and one of either CM Punk or Sami Zayn. Considering he is the champion, Uso may be forced to make the choice.

This is where he could intentionally choose to ditch Sami Zayn. Now, it could be from a number of reasons, ranging from Zayn's poor record of late to the obvious injuries he sustained on last week's RAW when he was on the receiving end of multiple Spears.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation. There is no telling if Uso will be forced to choose between Punk and Zayn, let alone if there will even be a tag team match.

Jey Uso also needs to be worried about Logan Paul

The threat posed by Seth Rollins and his new faction is certainly something Jey Uso needs to be wary of. However, as World Heavyweight Champion, he has a big target on his back, and with that comes several superstars who are gunning for him.

Chief among them, at least as of this writing, is Logan Paul. The Maverick made it clear on the RAW after WrestleMania that he plans on taking the title away from The Main Event. As such, he has attacked Uso twice in the last two weeks.

The first was backstage on last week's RAW when he knocked him out. The second time was this week after RAW went off the air when he approached Uso in a hood and knocked him out from the ringside.

At this point, it looks like a title match will be set sometime in the near future. If so, it will be interesting to see how things unfold.

