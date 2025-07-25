Jey Uso to ditch Roman Reigns for 8-time champion, OG Bloodline to reunite? 4 Things Jimmy Uso could do if he moves to WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso failed to win the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. On the RAW episode that followed SNME, Roman Reigns returned to help CM Punk and Jey Uso fend off Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, resuming his feud with Seth Rollins and his henchmen.Since the fighting is taking place on the red brand show, the former eight-time tag team champion could switch brands. Here are four things Big Jim can do if he moves to Monday Night RAW.#4. Competing for the World Tag Team ChampionshipThe SmackDown tag team division is a power struggle. The WWE Tag Team Championship has changed hands multiple times across DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and The Street Profits. The belts are currently held by The Wyatt Sicks, and the newly formed team of Rey Fenix and Andrade will face them for the belts on this week’s episode of SmackDown.On the other hand, the World Tag Team Championship on RAW isn’t as volatile. The belts are mostly locked away with a team until the storyline demands they change hands. The belts are with The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh right now, and could remain with them till the faction sees some instability or storyline change.Jimmy Uso can change this rhythm if he joins hands with his brother Jey Uso to compete for the World Tag Team Championship. The duo has won the RAW Tag Titles three times and the SmackDown Tag Titles five times. While The Usos are currently focusing on their careers as single superstars, they could briefly bring some life to the tag team division for the Monday Night show.This would also be a good challenge for The Judgment Day. However, a reunification of The Usos would mean that Mr. Yeet will have to abandon Roman Reigns after SummerSlam to join his brother.#3. Jimmy Uso could feud with GuntherJimmy Uso provoked Gunther ahead of WrestleMania 41, slapping him before the two of them faced each other in a singles match. The Ring General absolutely crushed Big Jim, leaving him a bloody mess while forcing Jey Uso to watch with his hands tied to the ropes.The YEET Master got revenge for his brother and dethroned Gunther at WM41 to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time. However, the Austrian reclaimed the title on the RAW after Money in the Bank and is back in power. Thus, Big Jim could go after The Ring General this time. While the WHC would definitely be a possible prize for him, he could also get some personal payback this way.#2. The reunion of the OG BloodlineThe OG Bloodline has been scattered since RAW’s Netflix debut, when its members combined forces to help Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa and his faction. The OTC won the Tribal Combat match and regained his Ula Fala from his former ally. Since then, while individual members have helped each other out, the group is mostly scattered.Notably, the Survivor Series is scheduled for November 29 this year. While this is still four months away, WWE may need to consider the limited schedule of Roman Reigns and start building for the event early if the OG Bloodline is to be part of the Men's WarGames match. Thus, the faction will need a good reunion moment, which can easily happen with Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW.#1. Jimmy Uso could win the Intercontinental ChampionshipDominik Mysterio was down with a rib injury, which forced him to pull out of Night of Champions. AJ Styles, who was skeptical about Dirty Dom’s condition, kept following him for weeks. This week’s RAW episode saw The Judgment Day member landing a sneak attack on Styles and declaring that he would see him at SummerSlam.Interestingly, however, The Phenomenal One may be TNA-bound and thus may end up losing to Dominik Mysterio at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Dom would need a new opponent after this, and Jimmy Uso could be up to the task. The former eight-time tag team champion won’t be getting any success with the US Championship right now, since it is locked in the Solo Sikoa-Jacob Fatu storyline.In the case of Dom, however, Finn Balor could be trying to make him drop the IC Title as revenge for stealing the title from him at WrestleMania 41. Thus, Jimmy Uso could go on to win his first singles title in WWE if he defeats Mysterio. It will be interesting to see if Big Jim moves to RAW.