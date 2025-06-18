Jey Uso to introduce Hall of Famer as his new manager against Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso was on top of the world in WWE a little over a week ago. He was the World Heavyweight Champion and the top dog on RAW. Unfortunately, he lost his title to Gunther and it was assumed he'd have to start from the bottom again. Thankfully, Jey is already working his way back towards a title shot through the 2025 King of the Ring tournament.
Uso managed to stand tall in a Fatal Four-Way Match with Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Rusev. This means he'll now battle Cody Rhodes in a singles match in the next round. There is a chance that Jey could introduce a new manager that helps him win out over Cody Rhodes: Rikishi.
The WWE Hall of Famer is the father of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Rikishi is also a former tag team champion and he has even held the Intercontinental Title. With that being said, his role here goes beyond family and accolades.
Rikishi was quite public in his anger over Jey losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. He even called for the writers to be fired. This anger spread all over social media and fans are quite familiar with it.
Now, WWE can capitalize on this real-life heat by introducing Rikishi as Jey Uso's manager. From there, Rikishi can guide Jey in defeating Cody Rhodes and potentially going on to become King of the Thing after which he can challenge the World Heavyweight Champion.
Jey Uso could turn heel, thus kickstarting a new role for him in WWE moving forward
If Rikishi does serve as Jey Uso's manager beginning with his bout against Cody Rhodes, this opens up new opportunities for the former World Heavyweight Champion. This also changes his character completely.
Jey won't be able to be The Yeet Man that so many fans love. Instead, he will become a heel for the first time since he split from The Bloodline and went out on his own. Not just a typical heel, though.
In many ways, Jey will become a Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins-like heel. Now, Rikishi will essentially be Jey's Wiseman. This will be a completely different direction compared to anything else Jey Uso has done in his wrestling career so far.
With this villainous role, and with a new manager working with him, Jey could eventually win back the World Heavyweight Championship. Who knows, he could even feud with Roman Reigns or Jimmy Uso, but this time with the roles reversed from when he last battled his family members.
Rikishi could make a major difference in Jey's career and it could all start with his bout with Cody.