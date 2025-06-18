Jey Uso to introduce Hall of Famer as his new manager against Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso was on top of the world in WWE a little over a week ago. He was the World Heavyweight Champion and the top dog on RAW. Unfortunately, he lost his title to Gunther and it was assumed he'd have to start from the bottom again. Thankfully, Jey is already working his way back towards a title shot through the 2025 King of the Ring tournament.

Uso managed to stand tall in a Fatal Four-Way Match with Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Rusev. This means he'll now battle Cody Rhodes in a singles match in the next round. There is a chance that Jey could introduce a new manager that helps him win out over Cody Rhodes: Rikishi.

The WWE Hall of Famer is the father of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Rikishi is also a former tag team champion and he has even held the Intercontinental Title. With that being said, his role here goes beyond family and accolades.

Trending

Expand Tweet

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Rikishi was quite public in his anger over Jey losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. He even called for the writers to be fired. This anger spread all over social media and fans are quite familiar with it.

Now, WWE can capitalize on this real-life heat by introducing Rikishi as Jey Uso's manager. From there, Rikishi can guide Jey in defeating Cody Rhodes and potentially going on to become King of the Thing after which he can challenge the World Heavyweight Champion.

Jey Uso could turn heel, thus kickstarting a new role for him in WWE moving forward

If Rikishi does serve as Jey Uso's manager beginning with his bout against Cody Rhodes, this opens up new opportunities for the former World Heavyweight Champion. This also changes his character completely.

Jey won't be able to be The Yeet Man that so many fans love. Instead, he will become a heel for the first time since he split from The Bloodline and went out on his own. Not just a typical heel, though.

In many ways, Jey will become a Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins-like heel. Now, Rikishi will essentially be Jey's Wiseman. This will be a completely different direction compared to anything else Jey Uso has done in his wrestling career so far.

Expand Tweet

With this villainous role, and with a new manager working with him, Jey could eventually win back the World Heavyweight Championship. Who knows, he could even feud with Roman Reigns or Jimmy Uso, but this time with the roles reversed from when he last battled his family members.

Rikishi could make a major difference in Jey's career and it could all start with his bout with Cody.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More