Jey Uso may be forced to return to WWE by 57-year-old legend 

Jey Uso seemingly quit WWE on last night's SmackDown after he confronted both Roman Reigns and his brother Jimmy.

It was Jey's own twin that cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last weekend at SummerSlam. Jimmy explained that he did it because he wanted to ensure Jey wasn't corrupted with power like Reigns has been after he became The Tribal Chief.

Jey Uso took down Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso with Superkicks before declaring that he was out of The Bloodline, out of SmackDown, and out of the company. This came as a huge shock to many fans, and it looks like there's only one man who can bring him back.

Rikishi has been teasing a return for several months and has remained relevant thought-out The Bloodline story. But if Jey has walked away because he doesn't want to fight his brother, Rikishi could pull him back to settle his issues, and he could even referee the match.

There are already rumors that Rikishi could be set to make his return at WWE Payback

Payback is mere weeks away, and ahead of the show, there has been an interesting rumor circulating online regarding Rikishi's return.

Last night there was an image shared on Twitter claiming that Rikishi's upcoming meet and greet would be before ''he referees at Payback." This was the first that many fans heard about his impending return, and despite the 57-year-old claiming it was an error, there could be some truth to it.

Rikishi may be the only man who can force Jey Uso to return to WWE after everything that has gone down with The Bloodline over the past few months.

Do you think RIkishi and Jey will make their return at Payback? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section below.

