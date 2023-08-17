Jey Uso might be out for vengeance against WWE SmackDown star upon return? (It's not anyone from The Bloodline)

Jey Uso shocked the wrestling world on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The former multi-time tag team champion managed to lay out Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns by superkicking them. He then said he was done with The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE as a whole.

Fans and insiders alike have been trying to predict Jey's next move ever since. Most assume he'll return to feud with either Jimmy or Roman again. Some think that he might appear on Monday Night RAW and re-align himself with his former Bloodline stablemate Sami Zayn.

It should be noted that the Samoan star did emphasize that he was done with The Bloodline. This could mean that Jey will target somebody else entirely upon his all-but-guaranteed return. In this case, he may target a cocky wrestler who rubbed Uso the wrong way, Grayson Waller.

Grayson Waller and Jey Uso went one-on-one on the July 28th edition of WWE SmackDown. Before their match, Waller talked down to Uso backstage. He even called him "Little Jey," an insulting name Roman had previously used to talk down to the talented star.

Jey Uso surely remembers Grayson talking smack. While he got a measure of revenge that night, Waller's disrespect may not sit well with the former Right Hand Man. Jey may return and target Waller moving forward.

The WWE Universe caught a respectful moment between the two stars

The tension between Jey Uso and Grayson Waller on-screen was quite evident. It could very well lead to a rivalry of some kind moving forward. Of course, their storyline animosity doesn't have to extend to real life; in this case, it seemingly doesn't.

Fans caught a classy moment from when Jey and Grayson clashed on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Main Event Jey Uso nailed the cock Australian with the Spear and then a Uso Splash to pick up the victory. As the bout was ending, Jey went for the pinfall.

Upon doing so, the former tag team champion audibly thanked Waller. This is presumably both for the match and because Grayson did the favors for the talented Samoan star.

Thanking your opponent while pinning them is a time-honored tradition, although it doesn't always end up taking place. Sometimes when it does, the talent manages to hide it better than Jey did this time.

Regardless, it speaks to Jey's level of class and professionalism. The move also speaks to his respect for Waller, a superstar many believe will be a top heel on WWE's main roster for years to come.

