Jey Uso reacts to his sons picking Roman Reigns as the winner at WWE Clash of Champions

WWE released the WWE Chronicle episode on Jey Uso just ahead of his match against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship tonight. The Chronicle focuses on Jey Uso's career and his transition as one of the top tag-team wrestlers on SmackDown to the role of a singles star in the absence of his injured brother Jimmy Uso.

During the documentary, we can also see Jey Uso interacting with his children. At one point, we saw one of the produces ask Jey's son, Jeynce Fatu about his father's upcoming WWE Universal Championship match against his uncle Roman Reigns.

I hope everyone watches this #WWEChronicle before our match. Years ago on the porch he taught me the basics...tomorrow night at #WWEClash, I teach him the business. #PorchToPPV https://t.co/VRr2ttEi8o — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 26, 2020

Jeynce ended up replying that the match would be won won by "Uncle Ooaah" which is a reference to Roman Reigns and his Spear.

Jey Uso's other son Jaciyah Fatu was also asked for his prediction and he also ended up picking Roman Reigns as the winner.

Jey Uso reacted to both his sons picking Roman Reigns by saying the following:

This is what I've to deal with at home, all that pressure talk is coming from my two sons. H/T: WrestlingINC

Jey Uso opens up about his storyline with Roman Reigns so far

Jey Uso also opened up about his experience during his program with Roman Reigns so far, calling it an awesome ride. Uso said that he was finally starting to understand what being under the spotlight felt like:

It's been crazy. The lead up every single day has been crazy. Been an awesome ride, Uce. Never gotten so much love and hate too at the same time but I'm enjoying it Uce. I'm kinda finally feeling like what the spotlight feels like, what being in the main spot feels like. I can get used to this. It's very different, Uce. It's like being a land animal placed in water right now cause Big Dog's used to that. Big Dog, that's his yard, Uce. Tag-team divsion, you know, I can claim that as my yard Uce. You know, cause my brothers always there. That too. Brothers always there, he's not there no more.

Jey Uso will challenge his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship later tonight at Clash of Champions.

