Jey Uso's first WWE rival as a singles star should be 2-time Champion on Monday Night RAW

WWE RAW received a huge asset when Jey Uso was moved to the red brand at Payback 2023 after he ended his association with Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline. Earlier this year, Jey and Jimmy Uso lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

After the event, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa distanced themselves from Jey and Jimmy Uso and went after the lost titles. During Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia, Jimmy turned on Roman and Solo and cost them the titles. A few weeks later, Jey Uso also left the group.

Expand Tweet

In London, The Usos defeated Sikoa and Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023, with Jey becoming the first person to pin The Tribal Chief for the first time in years. Jey went on to face The Tribal Chief at the Biggest Party of The Summer. At the show, Jimmy Uso returned and betrayed his brother and cost Jey the victory.

After the event, Jey Uso quit WWE only to return and join Monday Night RAW with the help of Cody Rhodes at Payback. Main Event Jey should not only establish himself as one of the biggest faces on the brand, but he should feud with current North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Why should Jey Uso feud with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW?

Expand Tweet

Last year, Dominik Mysterio stepped out of his father's shadow and joined The Judgment Day. After losing to his father at WrestleMania 39, he made a trip to the developmental brand along with Rhea Ripley, where he ended up winning the North American Championship from Wes Lee.

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most despised heels on the brand after he aligned with the stable. Fans often do not let Dom Dom speak when he gets a live microphone during weekly shows. He also gets more heat as a star for his heel antics across all brands in WWE.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio extended a hand to Jey Uso and offered him a spot in The Judgment Day. Fans do not want the star to align with another heel stable right after he received his break as a singles star for the first time in over a decade in WWE.

Jey Uso can be the biggest face on Monday Night RAW if he goes after the biggest heel on the brand and the entire stable. Dominik Mysterio will be the perfect first feud for Main Event Jey on WWE RAW in the coming weeks or months.

What are your thoughts on Main Event Jey? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.