Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 41: 5 Predictions for WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

Jey Uso is set to compete in the biggest match of his career against Gunther at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey shocked the world by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis earlier this year.

Ad

However, his dream of becoming a world champion might get shattered at the hands of The Ring General in Las Vegas.

Here are five predictions for the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41:

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

#5. Travis Scott may perform Jey Uso's entrance

Ad

Trending

Jey Uso's entrance is one of the best parts of Monday Night RAW every week. During the debut episode of RAW on Netflix earlier this year, Jey was accompanied by Travis Scott during his entrance.

WWE could run it back by having Travis perform Jey's entrance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It would be a great way to start WrestleMania with the whole crowd YEETing!

#4. Gunther may bring back his old theme song

Before he became Gunther, The Ring General was referred to as Walter. He used to reign over NXT with the Imperium and come out to Dvorak's Symphony No. 9 in style.

Ad

Gunther could bring back his old theme song for his WrestleMania match against Jey Uso. Fans used to love the Austrian's old theme song, and it would be great to see them enjoy it once again.

#3. Roman Reigns could be in Jey Uso's corner

The World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania is going to be the biggest match of Jey's career. It'll be the defining moment for him after all the things he has faced during his career.

Ad

Jey could be blessed by support from his family members, as the OTC Roman Reigns could accompany him to the ring at The Show of Shows. Reigns could stay in Jey's corner and support him for his match against the Ring General.

#2. The match may end similarly to Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13

Ad

Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin faced off in a No Disqualification Submission Match at WrestleMania 13. The two had a great match that ended with the Hitman coming out on top. Even though Bret won the match, Austin never tapped out to the Sharpshooter and passed out due to the pain.

The ending to the World Heavyweight Championship match could be similar to this match, as Jey could pass out to Gunther's Boston Crab. This would be a great way to pay homage to the Hitman vs. Austin match that will get inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could crown Jey Uso as the new Tribal Chief

Jey's dreams of becoming world champion might get shattered at WrestleMania 41. However, Jey Uso might not leave Las Vegas empty-handed, as the OTC might have something for him.

Roman Reigns may come into the ring to comfort The YEET Master. The Head of The Table might take out the Ula Fala and give it to Jey, crowning him as the new Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More