Jey Uso to walk out on 8-time champion and fully confirm his heel turn? Potential explored

Jey Uso officially reunited with his twin, Jimmy Uso, as a tag team on this week's episode of RAW following the chaos that unfolded last Monday. In addition to The Usos' reunion on the red brand, Jey teased a heel turn by walking out on Jimmy in a backstage segment.The twins kicked off the show with a promo segment before being interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Amid a heated exchange between the rivals, the babyface duo challenged The Vision to a match at Wrestlepalooza before LA Knight attacked Reed and Breakker from behind, sparking a brawl.In a backstage segment, The YEET Master was seen leaving the building when Big Jim approached him with the suggestion to help Knight in his main event match against The Auszilla. However, Jey opposed the idea and later walked out on Jimmy after being told he was sounding like Roman Reigns. Now, the former World Heavyweight Champion could abandon his twin to cement his heel turn.Two weeks ago, the OTC had advised Jey Uso to smash all his opponents and take the World Heavyweight Championship, and it appears The YEET Master listened to Reigns by taking down CM Punk later that night.On this week's red show, Jey Uso laid out LA Knight with a massive Spear, which took Big Jim by surprise. This happened after the chaos that ensued following the 42-year-old's defeat to Bronson Reed in the main event.Given this angle, there is a possibility that Knight might interfere in the tag team match and inadvertently help The Vision win at Wrestlepalooza while costing The Usos. If this happens, in a shocking twist, a frustrated Jey could fully confirm his heel turn and walk out on Jimmy Uso, stating that he wants to focus on the World Heavyweight Championship.If this happens, it will mark The YEET Master's return to being a singles star. Having achieved much success in his singles competition over the past couple of years, Jey could also regain the world title without the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion's help.That said, this angle is speculative as of this writing. It remains to be seen what surprises Triple H has in store for fans at Wrestlepalooza.A WWE legend believes that the company is making a &quot;grave mistake&quot; with Jey UsoFollowing the massive turn of events on the latest episode of RAW, Bill Apter said Jey Uso's attack on LA Knight was a step in the wrong direction.On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist said that despite Jey Uso's impressive entrance, his current character was unclear. Hence, he labeled The YEET Master as &quot;medium hot.&quot; Furthermore, Bill Apter believed that the ongoing tease of a heel turn was a bad idea that could hurt Jey's popularity and merchandise sales. That said, it will be interesting to see how Jey Uso approaches his feud with The Vision and LA Knight in the coming weeks.