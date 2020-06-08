Jim Cornette reveals what could have happened if Shawn Michaels had left WWE for WCW

Shawn Michaels has been one of the most loyal WWE Superstars in history

The Attitude Era is one of the biggest and most prominent eras of the pro-wrestling world. One of the key reasons for the success of the era was the fact that Eric Bischoff led WCW went head-to-head with WWE, often giving the latter a run for their money.

One way in which WCW was able to maintain constant pressure on WWE was by 'stealing' their top stars by offering them more lucrative contracts. Some of the major names who jumped ship to WCW included Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart among many others.

However, the few names who always remained loyal to WWE include former multi-time WWE Champions - The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. Even though most of Michaels' friends had gone to WCW, he chose to stay by Vince McMahon's side.

While speaking on his podcast Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran talks about what he believes would have happened if the ShowStopper Shawn Michaels had joined WCW in his heyday.

I think he would have had some great matches in WCW against certain friends of his, and I think overall they would have somehow bungled it and he would have not been any bigger or even as big in WCW as he was in the WWF because Vince was dedicated to taking care of Shawn. When they bungled Bret Hart, you think they wouldn’t have bungled Shawn Michaels?

What would have happened to Shawn Michaels' personal life?

He further talks about the possibility of Shawn Michaels' personal life. It is a known fact that Triple H had helped Michaels through a very tough time in his life, and helped keep HBK on track. However, Cornette believes that wouldn't have happened in WCW - saying that Kevin Nash and Scott Hall wouldn't have kept a very close eye on Shawn Michaels.

Yes, Nash and Hall were there to help out but goddamn, wasn’t Nash responsible for the worst booking during the height of the worst booking era? They might of beat a lot of people but somewhere or another it would have been f***** up, or they would have left Michaels fall victim to his own particular problems and issues and f*** himself up because they wouldn’t have been keeping as close an eye on him.(H/T Credit to WrestlingHeadlines)