Jim Cornette says WWE female star will be the best in pro wrestling in 2-3 years

Jim Cornette feels that WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley is on her way to becoming the best female star in pro wrestling.

Ripley has been in the WWE system since 2017, first featuring on NXT before being moved to the main roster. The Australian superstar was previously a part of NXT UK and NXT and was the women's champion on both brands. She has also held the RAW Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team titles once each.

While speaking about Ripley's match against Liv Morgan on his Jim Cornette's Drive Thru show, Jim Cornette made a bold statement that Ripley would go on to become the best female attraction in pro wrestling:

"She'll be the No. 1 female star attraction in the business in 2-3 years, there's almost no way around it." [From 9:56 to 10:02]

Ripley and her Judgment Day faction partner Damian Priest faced Morgan and AJ Styles in a mixed tag team match on RAW last week. The Judgment Day members won the match after Ripley pinned Morgan.

WWE commentator feels Rhea Ripley could possibly form a tag team like Road Warriors

Corey Graves, like Cornette, thinks highly of Ripley's potential in WWE and feels that she could form a dominant tag team.

"But let’s say like a Rhea Ripley and maybe Shayna Baszler or Shotzi or somebody with that edgy sort of look, and have true dominant female Road Warrior types in the women’s division," said the RAW commentator.

Ripley previously won the women's tag team titles when she partnered with Nikki A.S.H. With Edge teasing the addition of new members to The Judgment Day, there's a possibility that another female Superstar could be added to the faction.

Who will be the next performer to join The Judgment Day? Time will tell as the situation plays out.

