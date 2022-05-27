WWE star on Rhea Ripley possibly receiving new partner to form female Road Warriors tag team

Corey Graves would like Rhea Ripley to join forces with another dominant female superstar in the women’s tag team division.

WWE recently suspended Naomi and Sasha Banks and stripped the two superstars of the Women’s Tag Team Championship following their controversial RAW walkout. A tournament is due to take place to determine the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Graves addressed concerns that WWE lacks enough tag teams to compete in the tournament. He also suggested that Ripley should find a partner to become a modern-day female version of the legendary Road Warriors tag team.

“What about if we had a badass dominant female tag team in WWE?” Graves said. “I know the first name that comes to mind is currently occupied with The Judgment Day. But let’s say like a Rhea Ripley and maybe Shayna Baszler or Shotzi or somebody with that edgy sort of look, and have true dominant female Road Warrior types in the women’s division.” [16:45-17:11]

The Road Warriors (Animal and Hawk) are widely viewed as one of the most dominant duos in WWE history. The two-time Tag Team Champions were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Corey Graves suggests a babyface superstar as Rhea Ripley’s tag team partner

SmackDown roster member Raquel Rodriguez is close friends with Ripley in real life. Last weekend, the Aussie tweeted pictures of herself alongside Rodriguez and fellow RAW star Bianca Belair.

Corey Graves thinks Ripley and Rodriguez are capable of recreating the kind of performances that Animal and Hawk once produced.

“Two women who just show up and beat the hell out of everybody like The Road Warriors did for years,” Graves added. “That’s why The Road Warriors today are synonymous with tag team wrestling, arguably the greatest tag team of all time from a popularity perspective. I think it’s high time. Maybe Raquel Gonzalez [Rodriguez] and Rhea?” [17:16-17:33]

Ripley previously held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Nikki A.S.H. She also teamed up with Liv Morgan before turning heel last month. The one-time RAW Women's Champion is now allies with Damian Priest and Edge in the villainous Judgment Day faction.

