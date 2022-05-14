"They have to show us that they will stop at nothing" – Rhea Ripley on potential members for Judgment Day

RAW star Rhea Ripley recently expressed her thoughts on potential members for Judgment Day, who would have to prove themselves worthy of being part of the stable.

At WrestleMania Backlash, The Nightmare showcased her loyalty to Edge, becoming a part of the heel stable. Covered from head to toe to avoid recognition, the 25-year-old superstar disrupted the match by pushing AJ Styles off the top rope. She then unmasked herself, enabling the WWE Universe to witness her pledging her allegiance to Edge.

In a recent interaction with 99.5 WKDQ, the former NXT Women's Champion said she has a few additional members for the heel stable. But they'd have to prove they're willing to do whatever it takes to get what they want:

“I mean, I’ve got a few people that I got my eyes on but that’s for you guys to find out and for them to prove themselves. If they wanna be part of Judgment Day, they have to prove themselves and they have to show us that they will stop at nothing to get what they want and they don’t care who they have to go through or what they have to do.” (H/T: 411 Mania)

The former RAW Women's Champion participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017. In October of that year, she made her televised debut on NXT, competing in a #1 contenders match for the NXT Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley on what Judgment Day has planned for fellow WWE Superstars

The Nightmare disrupted Edge's match at WrestleMania Backlash with a new look, pledging her loyalty to the Hall of Famer. The Australian star cited her preference as a heel over face last month.

During the interaction with 99.5 WKDQ, Rhea Ripley spoke about what Judgment Day has in store for fellow WWE Superstars. She added that they'd go to any extent to get what they wanted:

"Absolute destruction of WWE and anyone who stands in our way. We've opened up our eyes. We know what we want and we want everything that we can get. we are not stopping with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, or Morgan. We're gonna run through absolutely anyone and everyone to get what we want." (from 0:35 to 1:01)

On RAW this week, Rhea Ripley showed no mercy to her former tag team partner Liv Morgan during their singles match, displaying the dark side of the heel stable and the extent to which they're willing to go.

With rising rumors about a potential fourth member of the stable, who do you think it will be? Sound off in the comments below!

