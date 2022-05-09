Rhea Ripley debuts new darker look at WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley joined Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash and debuted with a new look at the same time earlier tonight.

The former RAW Women's Champion initially interfered in the match whilst wearing a hoody to disguise her identity before throwing this off and unveiling her new darker look at WrestleMania Backlash.

Ripley made her appearance when she knocked AJ Styles off the top rope whilst the referee was distracted with Damian Priest and Finn Balor brawling in the ring.

Ripley has been known for her blonde hair throughout her time on RAW, but it appears that this could be a signal that she has gone all the way over to the darker side now.

Ripley also opted for dark make-up and her usual in-ring attire which fitted in with Edge and Damian Priest's style in recent weeks.

Rhea Ripley joined up with her best friend at WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley recently turned on her best friend on WWE TV when she parted ways with Liv Morgan, but it appears that The Nightmare has made a like-for-like switch.

Outside of WWE, Ripley is close friends with Riddle and Damian Priest, the two stars came through the ranks in NXT together and have now been given the opportunity to work together on-screen for the first time.

Priest and Ripley have had similar personas and ring gear for several years and fans have called for the stars to be given the chance to work together since their promotion to the main roster. Finally, the two former NXT Superstars will be given the chance to work together as two-thirds of Judgment Day on RAW.

