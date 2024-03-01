Jim Cornette takes a brutal shot at Liv Morgan and her response is epic: How did the WWE RAW star react?

Jim Cornette is one of the most renowned veterans in the pro wrestling industry and is especially known for his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience. He recently made headlines after making some controversial statements about the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match held in Perth, Australia.

What remained the most noticeable thing in his criticism was that it was directly targeted at WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. Cornette lambasted her and stated that Morgan coming out of a match without causing any damage was quite an incomprehensible equation.

It is because the renowned veteran believes that the 29-year-old star performing all the hardcore and dangerous actions inside the ring without causing negligible damage was quite preposterous. Hence, Jim Cornette made some harsh criticisms about Liv Morgan and her involvement in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

"Because anything that Liv Morgan is in and emerges unharmed from cannot be dangerous in any way...because that just means that they are doing obviously fake s**t to each other in a more accomplished manner than the men," Jim Cornette said.

Liv Morgan finally broke her silence amid the ongoing criticism from the 62-year-old. She took to X/Twitter to address the situation sarcastically, which grabbed fans' attention.

What did Liv Morgan say in response to Jim Cornette's harsh criticism?

Needless to say, Liv Morgan is one of the most accomplished superstars in the WWE women's division. The RAW Superstar delivered an incredible performance in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but unfortunately, she came up short of winning the contest.

She recently responded to Jim Cornette's harsh comments towards her. Morgan took to X/Twitter and simply wrote that she loved to make old men mad. Although she did not explicitly mention anyone in her six-word tweet, it is quite apparent that the message was for Cornette.

Liv's epic response has been making the rounds on the internet, with many fans standing in favor of her. Her tweet has garnered over 12,000 likes on X/Twitter. Not only did she take shots at the veteran's comments, but she also made it clear that she did not care much about the criticisms on the internet.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

With WrestleMania XL around the corner, Liv Morgan's direction for the spectacular event is still up in the air. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the former SmackDown Women's Champion at The Show of Shows this year.

