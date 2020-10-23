The latest edition of Jim Ross' 'Grilling JR' podcast with Conrad Thompson focussed on WWE's No Mercy PPV from 2000. Jim Ross specifically spoke about what Chyna really thought about some of her female counterparts in the WWE, in addition to her backstage behavior during her final days in the company.

JR explained that Chyna was a loose cannon and, at times, quite an unstable performer to deal with behind the scenes. Jim Ross worked with Chyna during her final year with the WWE as he was tasked with negotiating a new contract with her. Ross revealed that Chyna believed that she deserved to get paid as much as Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Jim Ross on Chyna comments about Trish Stratus in the WWE

JR also opened up on Chyna's controversial opinions about Trish Stratus and Sable. Chyna discredited Stratus' talent and believed that Trish was signed by WWE just based on looks.

According to Jim Ross, Chyna faced several social life problems during the same period, which misguided her and skewed her thoughts.

Jim Ross said that there was professional jealously from Chyna's end towards Trish Stratus and Sable before adding that the 'Ninth Wonder of the World' was 'way off her base' going by the statements she made.

Here's what Ross revealed:

"She (Chyna) was a loose cannon and unstable at times. I spent a lot of time with her, especially the last year she was there (WWF), trying to negotiate a contract. She felt very strongly that she should be paid as much as Stone Cold. She had a heightened evaluation of her own work. How you can say Trish Stratus had no talent shows you're misguided on your assumptions and analogies. Trish Stratus was a great star, and she worked her ass off to get better. Joanie discredited her own takes by saying something so absurd. I never thought Rena thought she was bigger than the business. Rena was new. I thought Joanie (Chyna) made her opinions look worthless by saying such ridiculous things that just had no semblance of truth or fact. She was jealous. She was uncomfortable. You think we hired Joanie because it had nothing to do with her look? Are you kidding me? She is saying Trish got hired because of her look. Why does she think she got hired? There was professional jealousy. There were social things happening in her personal life she was not happy with, Triple H, etc. She was misguided. I'm not saying that in a mean spirited way, but if you look at the statement and look at all aspects of it, Joanie was way off base." H/t WrestlingNews.co