The Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff Hardy changed the face of tag team wrestling in the 90s and early 2000s while wrestling in WWE. The duo were known for their high-flying, high-risk moves that wowed audiences for years.

The duo, along with the Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian, put on several fantastic matches in WWE. The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, and it's only a matter of time before the Hardys, as well as Edge & Christian, get into the Hall of Fame.

Former WWE commentator and Hall of Famer Jim Ross, though, believes that WWE Chairman may be hesitant to induct the brothers into the Hall of Fame.

Jim Ross on why Vince McMahon may not put the Hardy Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame

In his recent Grilling JR podcast, Ross touched upon the Hardy Boyz and how they will surely get into the WWE Hall of Fame. He stated, however, that Vince McMahon may put a hold on their induction and will only induct the brothers after Matt Hardy leaves WWE's newest rival, AEW.

“I hope that somewhere down the road — I’m curious [about] when they do the Hall Of Fame stuff in the future, you know The Hardys need to be in the Hall Of Fame. But as long as Matt is with AEW, and again, we talked about him wrestling Sammy Guevara this weekend on pay-per-view, I wonder if that’ll be — how that will be. It’ll almost have to be, maybe, I might be wrong — is that Vince [will] say, ‘Yeah, they deserve to go in but when Matt leaves AEW, we’ll think about it’ and that may be the deal but Jeff is a star, and I had higher expectations for this match than we received, so I don’t know. It just let me down a little bit.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

The match that Jim Ross is discussing about that Jeff Hardy was involved in came at the Cyber Sunday pay-per-view in 2006, when he faced Carlito for the Intercontinental Championship. He won that match at the pay-per-view and retained his title.

Matt Hardy joined AEW earlier this year after his contract with WWE expired. Jeff Hardy, though, revealed earlier this year that he had re-signed with WWE.