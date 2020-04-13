Jim Ross reveals backstage behavior of Donald Trump in WWE

As many probably know by now, before he became President of the United States, Donald Trump was very much involved in WWE. He was part of the famous WrestleMania 23 "Battle of the Billionaires," which had him pitted against Vince McMahon. Both Bobby Lashley and Umaga served as their surrogates, respectively.

Trump also served as a celebrity guest host of RAW.

With that said, Jim Ross (JR), in his book, Under the Black Hat: My Life in the WWE and Beyond detailed Trump's behavior behind the scenes. He describes that Trump was very conscious of his own body and seemingly unsure of himself when surrounded by athletes. Jim Ross wrote: (H/T WhatCulture)

"Donald Trump was body conscious, to say the least. He arrived at our TV taping almost as fixated on the guys’ bodies as on the women’s. Almost. After a few minutes of walking around among the tightest, most ripped, tanned bodies on planet Earth, The Donald was suddenly wearing a large, heavy overcoat, even though he was clearly too hot."

Ross also described that The Donald was nervous about getting into the ring and wanted assurances from Vince McMahon that he would be taken care of. Trump seemed unsure about the optics of it. JR wrote:

"I had seldom seen a WWE guest who was as nervous about getting physical as Donald was. 'You’re going to look after me? You sure now, Vince?' Trump asked. 'I’ll bring you through it,' Vince replied. ''Cause I don’t want to look like a loser.'"

Ross's description is quite an eye-opener into the world of WWE and an insight into celebrity guests as huge as Donald Trump.