Jim Ross reveals how WWE unknowingly made current AEW wrestler popular

Ross believes that WWE made a grave mistake that is helping AEW

The WWE Hall of Famer said that WWE's "own mismanagement" has brought about this situation.

Jim Ross and Vince McMahon

WWE has seen several Superstars leave the promotion and join rival promotion AEW, in the last year. One recent and notable WWE Superstar to join AEW was Matt Hardy, who joined the company after his WWE contract expired.

In his Grilling JR podcast, the former WWE commentator revealed that Matt Hardy's segment with Randy Orton did not "bury" Hardy, but helped get him over with the crowd.

“That’s like when WWE was going to do the last few things with Matt Hardy. That was their intent [WWE], to bury Matt Hardy, right? But for their own mismanagement and lack of attention to detail and lack of common sense, they got Matt Hardy over more on his way out than they did while he was there. He was doing promos, he was in hot angles. He’s with Randy Orton blah blah blah. So you’re not burying him, you’re getting him over dumbass. And so now Matt Hardy’s in AEW which is going to be great for us, I think.” (H/T SeScoops)

Before leaving WWE, Hardy was in a small feud with Randy Orton, as the former tried to put sense into Orton, who had brutally attacked Edge a few weeks earlier. This is the segment that Ross was talking about, where he revealed that WWE was inadvertently helping Hardy, who was on his way out of WWE.

Hardy brought back his Broken gimmick to AEW where he has already in a feud with Chris Jericho. Jericho asked Hardy to join The Inner Circle, which Hardy declined.