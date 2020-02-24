Jim Ross reveals the "biggest regret" in his WWE run

Jim Ross and Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was a constant fixture on WWE television for two decades and has called some of the greatest moments in WWE history.

But, there was one thing that the current AEW commentator did not do in his WWE run. While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, JR said that not being a part of the Tribute for the Troops shows was one of his biggest regrets in his WWE run.

That was probably one of my biggest regrets in my WWE run, was not being booked. Quite frankly, space was always limited and it was a payday for some of the talents, and it was just another long trip that I didn’t have to go on. But looking back at it, in hindsight, I really wish that I would have booked myself or leveraged myself on one of those trips if I could have. (H/T Fightful)

WWE's Tribute to the Troops has been held since 2003, in honor of American soldiers. WWE Superstars have wrestled in military bases all over the world since 2003, putting on a great show for the American soldiers.

Ross left WWE and joined upstart pro wrestling promotion AEW in 2019, and works as a commentator.

