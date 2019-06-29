WWE News: Jim Ross reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to him signing with All Elite Wrestling

Nicky Pags FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 950 // 29 Jun 2019, 21:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jim Ross

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross decided to take his talents to the upstart All Elite Wrestling promotion this year, signing what was described as one of the most lucrative announcer deals in pro wrestling history.

Since signing, Ross made his commentary debut at AEW's Double or Nothing PPV event in May, calling the show - which featured former WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho.

JR recently revealed on his Grilling JR podcast that he informed Vince McMahon prior to signing with AEW that he would not be renewing his WWE deal and instead would be ending his long tenure with the company.

In case you didn't know...

Many WWE fans were surprised the company allowed Ross' contract to expire just a week before WrestleMania 35 this year, something he discussed during his most recent podcast episode.

"I can tell you, when I didn't engage in renewing my contract with them at the end of March, which is another big snafu on his staff, because there is no way that you would have my contract end a week before WrestleMania," said Ross, h/t to 411Mania.com for the transcription. "That’s stupid," Ross added.

Ross revealed Vince acknowledged it was "stupid" to have allowed Ross' contract to expire just before such a high-profile event.

The heart of the matter

On his podcast, Ross revealed that while he did not meet Vince in person to deliver the news, he spoke with the WWE CEO over the phone.

When discussing Vince's reaction to the news, he said: "[Vince] was very emotional in that regard, as was I. It's hard to explain, he's got a soft heart more often than not but doesn't want anybody to see it."

Ross added Vince admitted he couldn't match the deal being offered by AEW, noting "well you can match it, but you won't and nor would I advise you if I was in my old roll, to match it. Let him go."

Advertisement

What's next?

Jim Ross is next scheduled to call AEW's big All Out event, which will be the follow-up to the acclaimed All In PPV - which took place last year. Ross is then poised to be AEW's lead announcer when the company begins airing its weekly TV show on TNT.

Do you think WWE were right to let Ross go, not matching AEW's offer? How do you think JR did calling his debut AEW event? Sound off in the comments!