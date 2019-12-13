Jim Ross says pro wrestlers should be allowed to take steroids

Jim Ross has never backed down from giving his opinion on anything. On his podcast, Grilling JR, Ross said that wrestling is an art-form and is nothing like the NFL, and has advocated for the use of steroids in pro wrestling.

Recently, Robert Roode and Primo Colon were given 30-day suspensions due to violating WWE's Wellness Policy. The Wellness Policy states that:

“The ‘non-medical use’ and associated abuse of prescription medications and performance enhancing drugs, as well as the use, possession and/or distribution of illegal drugs, by WWE Talent are unacceptable and prohibited by this Policy, as is the use of masking agents or diuretics taken to conceal or obscure the use of prohibited drugs.”

Ross gave his point of view on the use of steroids in professional wrestling by saying (H/T WrestleTalk):

"Look, it’s a performance art. It’s not the NFL, and I’m not so sure it makes a s*** even in the NFL. It has the same negative baggage that marijuana has. It has not been accepted widely, mass appeal… it has not been accepted widely enough to get that, ‘Ok, it’s alright."

Pro wrestling is indeed an art form or performance art rather than a sport, and there's been a long-running debate whether wrestlers should be allowed to take steroids.